Daesh would-be bomber gets five-year jail sentence

The Military Tribunal in Beirut Wednesday sentenced a Daesh suspect to five years in prison with hard labor. The court convicted Amer Hadarah on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.



He had arranged to meet with collaborators, but claimed he was unaware that they were in fact part of Daesh's terrorist network.



After linking up, the men took him to Hankar, a border area between Syria and Iraq where Daesh's Iraqi operatives attempted to persuade him to be a suicide bomber.



Hadarah confessed to meeting a British national in Syria who was working with Daesh.



The Briton had suggested that he target Lebanon, which Hadarah accepted.

