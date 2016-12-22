Clashes renew in south Lebanon camp

Tensions simmered at a south Lebanon camp Thursday, one day after a member of an extremist group was assassinated.



Two people were killed Wednesday by gunfire, including Samer Hmeid, also known as Samer Nejmeh, a member of the militant group Asbat al-Ansar.



Mahmoud Abu al-Yaman was also killed in the Barakat neighborhood during the gunfire that followed the assassination.



Ain al-Hilweh and the neighboring Mieh Mieh camp are often rocked by gun violence between rival Palestinian and extremist factions.

