UN reiterates calls on Israel to compensate Lebanon 2006 oil spill

The United Nation's General Assembly reiterated a request from Israel to compensate Lebanon for the oil spills it caused along its shores during the 2006 war.



It said that 166 countries voted in favor of the decision, while eight countries, including Australia, Canada, Israel, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau and the United States voted against the move.



On July 13 and 15, 2006, at the height of the devastating Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Israeli war planes bombed two oil tanks next to the Jiyyeh power station, about 23 km south of the Beirut airport.



Due to the blockade, the leak could not be contained, causing the oil to spread 150 km along the Lebanese coast.

...