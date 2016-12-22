Lebanese judge charges three with joining extremist organizations

The National News Agency said that Military Investigative Judge Fadi Sawwan charged Syrian Ahmad Mohammad in the first indictment with belonging to Daesh (ISIS) and taking part in battles in Syria.



Shadi al-Khatib was charged in the second indictment with joining the ranks Jund al-Sham in the Beddawi refugee camp in north Lebanon and having affiliations to Jabhat Fateh al Sham – previously known as al-Nusra Front -- in Syria.



In his third indictment, Sawwan accused Syrian Mohammad al-Dalati of belonging to Daesh in the eastern town of Majdal Anjar and involvement in battles in Syria.

...