Bassil renews support for sectarian-based electoral law

Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil Thursday renewed his party's support for a sectarian-based electoral law as an alternative to the proposed proportional or hybrid electoral systems.



Lebanese parties have been divided between adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law that includes aspects of the proportional and the current 1960 winner-take-all systems.



Future bloc MP Hadi Hobeish said earlier in December that the Future Movement, Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party had agreed on a hybrid law.



However, some parties have not ruled out the idea that elections could again be held under the current 1960 law if no agreement on a replacement is made in time.



Bassil also demanded 108 parliamentary seats instead of the current number of 128, as he said it would poses hurdles under any new law.

...