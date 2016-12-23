Refugees top EU priorities in Lebanon: envoy

The European Union's biggest priority in Lebanon is to assist with the refugee crisis, head of the EU delegation to the country said during a visit to an informal tented settlement for displaced Syrians Thursday.



Following February's London conference – an international meeting to address funding challenges and the humanitarian response to the Syria crisis – 350 million euros ($366.7 million) were allocated to addressing the needs of vulnerable communities and Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



Lassen also added that it was essential to help the most vulnerable Lebanese families affected by the refugee influx and prevent tensions arising between the refugee and the host communities.



In the statement, Lassen asserted that the European Union would continue efforts to support Lebanon and try to step-up assistance.



According to the Josep Zapater, head of UNHCR in Zahle, the EU's contribution has been fundamental, especially when it comes to providing refugees with cash assistance.

