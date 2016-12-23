ISF, activists amp up road safety in lead-up to holidays

On the eve of the festive period, activists and officials have launched campaigns to minimize fatalities on the country's roads over the next few weeks. In preparation for the coming weekend's Christmas celebrations, followed by New Year's the week after, the Internal Security Forces and several road safety organizations are attempting to raise awareness about driving safely.



Through its social media platforms, the ISF has been prompting people to respect the traffic law and drive safely.



According to the road safety organization Kunhadi, there have been 443 deaths this year.



Joe Daccache, vice president of YASA International, a road safety organization, praised the work that the ISF has been doing to raise awareness, and not just concentrate on applying the law.



The deployment of members that aren't trained in traffic management, Daccache added, can create more chaos as opposed to help facilitate safety measures.

