Cease-fire after second day of Ain al-Hilweh clashes

A cease-fire was announced Thursday evening in the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh after a second day of fighting left one dead and several wounded. Ahmad Abdel-Hadi, the deputy head of Hamas' political bureau in Lebanon, told The Daily Star that the cease-fire was agreed upon to end fighting between supporters of the Fatah Movement and radical Islamist groups that had erupted Wednesday.



Starting at 7 p.m. armed militants began to withdraw from the Baraksat and Safsaf neighborhoods where they were replaced by members from the Palestinian National Security Forces.



Syrian national Abdullah al-Farr was killed and three others wounded Thursday when armed groups fired on a Fatah checkpoint in the camp's Baraksat neighborhood.

