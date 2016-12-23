Berri says ready to set confidence vote sessions for next week

Speaker Nabih Berri urged Prime Minister Saad Hariri to promptly draft the Cabinet's policy statement to pave way for the Parliament to kick off next week discussions for the government's vote of confidence.



Berri said in remarks to local newspapers published on Friday that he would call for three parliamentary rounds for next week starting Tuesday if Hariri managed to convene the Cabinet on Friday and wrap up discussions on the policy statement.



Once the committee finished drafting the policy statements, Berri will convene Parliament to debate the statement ahead of a vote of confidence.

...