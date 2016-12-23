Aleppo victory paves way for Syria political settlement: Hezbollah chief

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Friday said the Syrian government's victory in Aleppo could pave way for a political settlement to the conflict, describing the battles in Syria's second city as one of the harshest combats in the region in years.



"We should fortify our success in the field and politically," he said, adding that he believed this could lead to the end of the nearly six-year conflict in Syria through political means.



He accused countries that support armed groups of sending tens of thousands of armed men to the join fight in Aleppo.



Nasrallah accused takfiri groups of tarnishing the image of Islam by pretending to be Muslims, calling Daesh (ISIS) was the worst example of these groups.



Nasrallah cited the live burning of the two Turkish soldiers was one of the latest examples of the horrific acts committed by Daesh.

...