Rai pleads reconciliation among political parties

Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai Saturday urged political reconciliation among parties in order to preserve the public interests of the Lebanese people, state media said.



Political parties are currently seeking to endorse a new electoral law.



Simultaneously, rival political parties had conflicting demands, which lead to a so-called political crisis in 2013, as described by the newly elected President Michel Aoun, then-chief of the Change and Reform bloc.



Restoring normal political activity would contribute to the preservation of public interests, Rai added.

...