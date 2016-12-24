Hezbollah's arms along the border deter Israel, Raffoul

Minister of Presidency Affairs Pierre Raffoul said Saturday that Hezbollah's arms are a guarantee against Israel, stipulating they are not used in a civil conflict.



The March 14 coalition has repeatedly called for Hezbollah to surrender its arms to the Lebanese state and have described the weapons as illegitimate.



Hezbollah made public that it was fighting alongside Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces in 2013 .



The party's rivals have criticized Hezbollah's deep involvement in the war in Syria, with Arab League foreign ministers declaring Hezbollah a "terrorist organization" earlier in 2016 .



In March 2016, Hezbollah chief revealed for the first time that Hezbollah was fighting ISIS in Iraq.



Hezbollah is one of the major forces on the ground in the Syria war, playing a significant role in Damascus and Aleppo.

...