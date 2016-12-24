Lebanon hails UN vote on ending Israeli settlements

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry Saturday welcomed a U.N. Security Council landmark vote to halt settlements in Palestinian territory.



The council passed the measure Friday after the United States abstained, enabling the adoption of the first U.N. resolution since 1979 to condemn Israel over its settlement policy.



Some 430,000 Israeli settlers currently live in the West Bank and a further 200,000 Israelis live in annexed east Jerusalem, which Palestinians see as the capital of their future state.

