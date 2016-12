President Michel Aoun said Sunday that he will be working to end the vacuum in state institutions.



When asked by a reporter, Aoun did not specify when the much anticipated electoral law would be endorsed.



Lebanese parties are divided between adopting a proportional vote law or a hybrid electoral law, which includes aspects of the proportional and winner-take-all systems.



A hybrid law would blend the proportional and winner-takes-all systems with varying electoral constituencies.

...