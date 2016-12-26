Lebanese will reap fruits of political consensus: minister

The Lebanese people will soon reap the fruits of a rare political consensus that allowed the new Cabinet draft its policy statement in record time, a minister has said.



Tueni added that the Cabinet had been able to issue its policy statement so quickly as a result of the statesmanship and political savvy of President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



Tueni said he expected the new Cabinet to succeed in its primary mission, which is to draft a new electoral law in time for parliamentary elections.



He added that all parties agree that the country cannot revert to the 1960 electoral law, which was used to govern the last parliamentary elections in 2009 .

...