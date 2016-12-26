Lebanese seeking a sovereign state: Mouawad

Independence Movement leader Michel Mouawad said that the Lebanese haven't yet attained a sovereign state, expressing dissatisfaction with current state authorities' performance.



The election of President Michel Aoun end of October was praised by many local Christian figures, who consider that their political rights have been restored for the first time since the Syrian tutelage ended in 2005 .



Mouawad said that holding the presidential elections was a positive step but was not sufficient to revive state institutions.

