Lebanese muftis decry disrespect of Prophet Mohammad on local TV

Lebanese muftis Sunday expressed concern over an incident in which the guest on a local talk show insulted the Prophet Mohammad, the National News Agency reported.



On Dec. 19, Al Jadeed talk show host Rima Karaki had a presenter from Hayat TV, who had reportedly desecrated the prophet on the air before, on as a guest.



Karaki rejected the convert's remarks, saying they displayed "a disdain of Islam" and asking religious authorities to take legal action against Hayat and similar channels.

...