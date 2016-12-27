Parliament debates Cabinet's policy statement

Lawmakers Tuesday attended the first round of a three-day parliamentary session to discuss the government's policy statement ahead of a vote of confidence, expected to take place Thursday.



Future bloc head Faoud Siniora said Monday that he will not attend the confidence vote sessions as he will be travelling abroad.



However, he said that he supports PM Saad Hariri's Cabinet and grants it his vote.



Only 126 MPs will be taking part in the confidence vote after the resignation of Tripoli MP Robert Fadel and the election of Michel Aoun as the country's president on Oct. 31 .

