Hariri says Cabinet seeking to restore confidence

Prime Minister Saad Hariri Tuesday said that his government seeks to restore the people's confidence ahead of a three-day parliamentary session to deliberate his Cabinet's policy statement.



The Cabinet's policy statement stressed that the Cabinet will seek to fortify optimism by reaching a new electoral law and providing new job opportunities for the youth.



Turning to terrorism and the situation in neighboring countries, Hariri said that the Cabinet will build and strengthen its defense strategy, which will be agreed upon through dialogue between factions.



Hariri added that his Cabinet would file a periodic report on its work.

