Nasrallah defends resistance against extremists

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah Tuesday defended resistance, criticizing the support offered to takfiri and extremist groups in the region to spread sedition and division.



Arabsat stopped broadcasting Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV abruptly in December 2015, citing violations of contract terms, and moved its offices to Jordan after demanding the Lebanese government take action against Al-Mayadeen TV for hosting a guest critical of Saudi Arabia.



Nasrallah was speaking in a ceremony in honor of Sheikh Abdul Nasser al-Jabri, a senior Lebanese scholar who died Thursday.

...