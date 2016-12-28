Aleppo refugees put off return home

For the families that spoke to The Daily Star since the regime retook Aleppo earlier this month, it would be at least a year before they consider heading back.



The 42-year-old father of six fled to Lebanon from Qaterji in eastern Aleppo in 2014 .



When asked what scared him the most about returning, Mohammad replied: "Safety was the most important thing to us; now if we want to return back there's no safety".



He said he also thinks the battle for Aleppo isn't over and he expects the rebels and the government to continue clashing.



Rasha Alan, who fled to Lebanon from the until-recently opposition-controlled southeast Aleppo neighborhood of Sukkari, seconded Mohammad's concerns.



Alan said she was glad that the Syrian Army had won the battle for Aleppo.



Having been in Lebanon since the end of 2011, Nour al-Hasan – also not her real name – saw her house in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood being burned down during the fighting.

...