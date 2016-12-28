Lebanese musician nominated for 2017 Grammy Awards

Imad-Roy El-Amin, a 24-year-old Canadian-born Lebanese singer, songwriter and producer recently heard he had joined a small group of artists of Arab descent nominated for the 2017 Grammy Awards.



The Grammy Awards is one of the top music accolades recognizing achievements mostly from the Anglophone music industry.



On Feb. 12, Amin and the band will find out if they have won the category at the 59th Grammy Awards show in Los Angeles.



The musician said he was approached to work on the album after a scout from the band's management team came across one of his remixes on his profile on the online music platform "SoundCloud".



Amin explained that music had always been an integral part of his life.



When discussing the music industry as a person of Arab descent, Amin was nothing but enthusiastic about LA's open and vibrant scene.



Amin reflected about the correlation between his identity and his music.



I still speak and understand Arabic fluently and I'm very emotionally attached to being Lebanese".



As for his plans in the new year, the Grammy-nominated musician plans to release new music and go on tour.

...