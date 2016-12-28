No respite as rain and snow batter Lebanon

A statement from the forecaster announced that while a limited rise in temperatures was expected Wednesday, heavy showers and snowfall will continue across the country.



More snowfall is expected at altitudes above 900 meters through Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures staying firmly below 10 degrees Celsius in the highlands.



Conditions throughout the week have been poor, with strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy showers and snowfall.



Snow also prevented most traffic passing on the important Dahr al-Baidar stretch of the Beirut-Damascus highway between Sawfar and Chtoura mid-afternoon Tuesday.

