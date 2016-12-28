Chatah remembered fondly on third anniversary of assassination

Leading Lebanese political figures, including Prime Minister Saad Hariri, paid tribute Tuesday to slain former Finance Minister Mohammad Chatah on the third anniversary of his assassination.



Chatah served as finance minister between 2008 and 2009 and was a long-standing senior aid to Hariri.



The vice president of the Future Movement, Raya al-Hasan, who succeeded Chatah as finance minister in 2009, also addressed the audience at the commemoration.



Hasan also praised Chatah for his devotion to the country, for which he paid the ultimately sacrificed.



Geagea remembered Chatah as "one of a kind".

...