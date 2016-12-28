Army dawn raid detains two in hunt for soldier’s killers

Army forces raided several houses in a Hermel border town Tuesday, detaining two suspects in the slaying of a Lebanese soldier in Syria earlier in the week.



The raids in the village of Al-Qasr saw security forces confiscate a range of arms and military equipment, a statement from the Army said.



Qaq, a Lebanese Army Intelligence recruit, was reportedly killed by members of the Jaafar clan in retaliation for the murder of a relative two months ago.



The clans regularly clash between themselves and with the security forces.

...