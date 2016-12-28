Hariri Cabinet set for wide confidence vote

Parliament is expected to hold a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Cabinet Wednesday, allowing the government to get down to work on crucial issues after the New Year.



Hariri then read his Cabinet's policy statement, which was adopted Saturday by the 30-member government.



Following Hariri's speech, the vote started with former Prime Minister Tammam Salam being the first to back Hariri's government with a confidence vote.



MP Samir Jisr granted the Cabinet the vote of confidence on behalf of the Future Bloc as MP Ibrahim Kanaan followed suit on behalf of the Change and Reform Bloc.



These included Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra, Farid Khazen, Simon Abi Ramia, Hezbollah MP Ali Ammar, and Neamatallah Abi Nasr, in addition to the Syrian National bloc.



However, Siniora said that he supported Hariri's Cabinet and grants it his vote.



MP Ghazi Aridi from MP Walid Jumblatt's Democratic Gathering bloc was the first to take the podium during the evening round. He granted Hariri's Cabinet the bloc's confidence.

...