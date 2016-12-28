Lebanese Army arrests five more in case of killed soldier

The Lebanese Army Wednesday arrested five suspects over their alleged links to the slaying of a Lebanese soldier in Syria earlier this week.



Al-Qaq, a Lebanese Army Intelligence recruit, was reportedly killed by members of the Jaafar clan in retaliation for the murder of a relative two months ago.



The clans regularly clash between themselves and with the security forces.



A security source told The Daily Star Tuesday that the Army went to Hermel after security forces tracked the source of a voice message, reportedly from one of the perpetrators that had been leaked to the press.

