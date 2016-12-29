Given green light, Cabinet braces for state business

Buoyed by a wide vote of confidence from Parliament Wednesday, the Cabinet is poised to get down to business at the beginning of the new year, focusing on urgent and vital issues such as a new vote law, endorsing a state budget and carrying out key administrative appointments.



Premier Saad Hariri's 30-member national accord Cabinet won a wide vote of confidence from Parliament Wednesday, a day after some 22 lawmakers finished debating the government's policy statement during a morning and evening session.



Finishing Parliament's debate of the policy statement in one day, reaching agreement on the statement itself in just two sessions and the formation of the Cabinet in a month and a half marked a record in Lebanon's modern history, compared to the more than 10 months it took former Prime Minister Tammam Salam to form a 24-member Cabinet of "national interest".



Of the 92 MPs present in Parliament for the discussion of the policy statement, 87 lawmakers granted confidence to the Cabinet, while three Kataeb Party lawmakers and Akkar MP Khaled al-Daher voted against.

...