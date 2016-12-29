Parade to mark Fatah’s 52nd anniversary raises questions

As the Fatah Movement prepares to mark the group's 52nt anniversary, questions remain over the usual military parade in the south Lebanon Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp given ongoing local tensions.



Gen. Sobhi Abu Arab told The Daily Star that the Fatah leadership was keen on preserving the stability in the camp and is still looking at the best way to mark the movement's founding on Jan. 1 .



This was compounded when information circulated in the camp that that some of these groups intend to target the Fatah parade even if the procession was moved from the center of the camp to the Fatah stronghold of Baraksat.

