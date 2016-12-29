Border bodies not those of servicemen

The families of nine servicemen held hostage by Daesh (ISIS) celebrated Wednesday as officials confirmed DNA samples provided did not match any of the number of bodies discovered near the Syrian border earlier this month. The news that the DNA samples didn't match the bodies was confirmed by a statement from General Security Wednesday, following weeks of uncertainty and conflicting reports over the fate of the soldiers.



There were conflicting initial reports over the number of bodies found, however the General Security statement confirmed that only four bodies were reported to them ahead of the discovery.



After the discovery, authorities approached the families of the missing soldiers to take DNA samples to assist security forces determine whether any of the bodies belonged to the nine missing servicemen.

...