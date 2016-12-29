Aoun promises security heads more support

President Michel Aoun Wednesday promised further support to all of Lebanon's security branches after concluding a series of meeting with high-ranking security officials and department heads.



Aoun, a retired Army general himself, praised the military's sacrifice in the pursuit of sovereignty.



Aoun also met with the head of the Internal Security Forces Maj.



Aoun in turn promised further support for the agency.



Aoun also met with the head of State Security George Karaa and the head of Customs Chafic Merhi.

...