Health minister announces near end to medicine crisis

Lebanese Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani announced Thursday a near end to the crisis in chronic disease medication in Lebanon, state media said.



The government offers medication for chronic diseases at subsidized prices to Lebanese citizens without health insurance.



Pharmaceutical importers had stopped delivering medication for chronic diseases to the Health Ministry at the beginning of December after the government had accumulated a number of outstanding payments.



Hasbani urged hospitals to admit all patients even the ones with no health insurance, inviting citizens who are refused hospital care to contact the ministry.

