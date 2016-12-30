Hezbollah to stay in Syria despite truce

Political figures in Lebanon reacted to the announcement of an internationally brokered cease-fire in Syria Thursday, as a senior Hezbollah official said the party's military wing would remain active in the Syrian theater until the end of the conflict.



The group has been one of the main forces backing the Syrian government on the ground in Syria, along with Iranian and Russian allies.



However, Hezbollah's involvement in Syria and the Assad regime's recent success in recapturing Aleppo, a major turning point in the war, has sparked swift rebuttals from Lebanese political parties and Ankara.



Turkey, which supports rebel groups in Syria, also demanded that all Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the country.

...