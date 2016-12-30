Hariri pledges to support Army and security apparatus

"The government will spare no effort to provide all possible support to the Army and the security forces so they would be able to continue their mission of preserving the security of the nation and the citizens," Hariri said in a statement from his Downtown residence following a series of meeting with senior security officials.



His round of talks included meetings with the defense minister, the Army commander and the interior minister in addition to the heads of General Security, the Internal Security Forces and State Security.



A unit from the Airborne regiment, along with Army Intelligence personnel deployed in Al-Qasr border town near Hermel in the northern Bekaa Valley.

