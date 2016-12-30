Hasbani: End in sight to medication crisis

Health Minister Ghassan Hasbani announced Thursday that the crisis affecting chronic disease medications was almost at an end.



Starting at the beginning of December, pharmaceutical importers have stopped delivering the medication to the Health Ministry after the government accumulated a number of outstanding payments.



Former Health Minister Wael Abu Faour had issued new regulations that limited the profits pharmacies could make on medicine, substantially lowering the cost of treatment.



Hasbani urged hospitals to admit all patients, even those without health insurance, inviting citizens that were refused hospital care to contact the ministry.

