Ain al-Hilweh shooting kills Fatah supporter

Tensions reached a peak again in the Palestinian camp of Ain al-Hilweh Thursday after a Fatah supporter was fatally shot, a security source told The Daily Star.



In response, members of the Fatah movement mobilized in full force throughout their bases across the camp.



Tensions have been high in Ain al-Hilweh since the Dec. 21 assassination of an Islamist in a neighborhood where extremist group Osbat al-Ansar maintains a strong presence.



Four were killed and nine others wounded in the clashes that broke out between Fatah and various radical Islamist factions following the assassination.



In an effort to curtail security threats from the camp the Lebanese Army began constructing a "security wall" around Ain al-Hilweh earlier this month.

...