Free taxi rides announced to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve

Partygoers celebrating New Year's Eve with one too many drinks will have the option of getting home safely, thanks to a free taxi service available by calling the hotline 1514 .



The idea of providing free taxi rides was first launched by the non-governmental organization Kunhadi, which promotes youth awareness on road safety. According to statistics released by the organization, in 2015 over 5,600 car crashes occurred in Lebanon, resulting in 576 deaths.



On New Year's Eve, a taxi ride booked through the app will be fully covered by the NGO. During the year, however, partygoers who decide to leave their cars behind and book a cab through Flugen will be reimbursed the full fair for the journey back to their vehicles the next day.

...