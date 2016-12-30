Female ambassadors talk women on the job

Following the appointment of Lebanon's first minister of state for women's affairs, several of the few female ambassadors to Lebanon reflected on their service in Lebanon, and areas where being a woman had made a difference to their role.



Lebanon's current Parliament is made up of 128 deputy positions, four of which are women. The only woman in the new 30-member Cabinet is notably not the minister of state for women's affairs.



Somsen pointed out that implementing a quota had been the subject of heated debate in Lebanon, which has never had more than six women in Parliament at one time.



Current Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon Michelle Cameron's predecessor was also a woman.



Still, there are only 12 women representing the roughly 75 embassies, missions and consulates in Lebanon.



The dozen female ambassadors in Lebanon have a regular meeting where they discuss common issues with a focus on women.



The Sri Lankan Ambassador to Lebanon H.M.G.R.R.K. Wijeratne Mendis, who is serving in her first ambassadorial post, said there were some fundamental differences for women.

