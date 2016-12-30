Reactions to HRW torture allegations underscore lapses

The reaction of Lebanese security forces to a recently released report concerning the alleged torture of a Syrian national in custody has raised serious questions regarding enforcement of safeguards and investigations into allegations, rights groups say. On Dec. 21, international right's group Human Rights Watch published a report that implicated the Military Intelligence, Defense Ministry, Military Police and Internal Security Forces in acts of torture over a five-day period against a Syrian refugee who was held in custody in Lebanon.



However, two days after the report was published, the Lebanese Army Command released the man's name and personal details in a statement.



The Army could not be reached for comment by The Daily Star regarding the reasons the man's personal details were publicized.



This is despite the current system stipulating that allegations of torture by security services must be investigated through the office of the public prosecutor.



According to Human Rights Watch, the Interior Ministry responded to the evidence by stating that an investigation could not be carried out unless the victim filed a complaint in person.

...