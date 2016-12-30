Hariri urges sacrifices to thwart ‘dangerous plot’

Prime Minister Saad Hariri pleaded Thursday with rival politicians to make sacrifices to maintain the country's stability in the face of what he termed "a dangerous plot" to destabilize the volatile region.



Speaking a day after his 30-member national accord Cabinet gained a wide vote of confidence from Parliament, Hariri pledged to distance Lebanon from the wars and fires raging in the region and address urgent problems, namely electricity, water, trash and traffic congestion.



Meanwhile, Speaker Nabih Berri sounded upbeat about the situation after the government won Parliament's confidence.



Hariri, who had served as prime minister from November 2009 to January 2011, said his government would get down to business starting in the new year by tackling urgent issues.



Both Aoun and Hariri have declared that a new vote law, holding parliamentary elections, and passing the 2017 draft state budget are at the top of the government's priorities, in addition to maintaining the country's security and stability.

...