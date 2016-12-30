Journalists Union urges state action on layoffs

Lebanon's Journalists' Union Friday urged state authorities to resolve the deteriorating situation in media institutions, calling for a halt of "massacres" committed against journalists.



The union said in a statement that the number of sacked journalists and staff at media corporations had exceeded 10,000 .



The union also told journalists and media corporations' staff to reject "blackmail".



The union said it's recent statement was made in light of complaints filed by An-Nahar journalists.

...