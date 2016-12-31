UNRWA freezes Ain al-Hilweh work

U.N. services in the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh were suspended "indefinitely" Friday, as tension and sporadic clashes between rival factions rumble on.



The decision was made to protect the hundreds of employees and people who access UNRWA services such as schooling in the unstable refugee camp, officials from the agency told The Daily Star on the condition of anonymity.



The officials insisted that the decision wasn't taken lightly but came following a meeting held in Beirut Thursday to follow-up on the situation in the camp and the work of UNRWA's institutions there.



Although Ain al-Hilweh has been rocked by several other assassinations and clashes in recent months, UNRWA's decision added doubts that the security situation in the camp will improve anytime soon.



Nayfa Mahmoud, a resident of the camp, said she believed the current situation would continue.



UNRWA operates nine schools inside the camp that provide education to thousands of students.



In previous clashes, UNRWA schools have been heavily damaged.



However, the service suspension will affect thousands of Palestinians living in the camp.



However, most local residents in Ain al-Hilweh expressed hope that the decision might increase pressure on factions to stop threatening the camp's security and stability.

...