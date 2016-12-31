Ax comes down on media staff on New Year’s Eve

The new year begins with a bleak start for the Lebanese media industry as several prominent media outlets announce major staff cuts and closures. Lebanon's Journalists' Union Friday urged state authorities to resolve the deteriorating situation in media institutions, calling for an end to "massacres" being committed against journalists.



Saturday was the final issue of the paper that has been running for 42 years. Several other media outlets have announced major staff cuts and even imminent closure due to the declining financial situation.



Talal Salman, the publisher and editor-in-chief of As-Safir since its launch in 1974, declined to provide more information about the paper's closure at the current time, when contacted Friday by The Daily Star.



The paper was far from the only troubled media outlet in the country.



An-Nahar, another leading Lebanese newspaper, announced a major cut in staff this week.



A senior reporter of An-Nahar, speakinge on condition of anonymity, informed The Daily Star management had originally announced a layoff of reporters, offering only pay owed as severance.



Another former employee of the news outlet told The Daily Star that poor management and a bad relationship between staff and administrators had led to the dire issues at the paper.

...