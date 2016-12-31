Hariri promises to shake things up

Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced Friday that oil sector decrees would be on the Cabinet's agenda when it meets next Wednesday, adding that he and President Michel Aoun are in agreement on major economic matters.



Hariri vowed to follow through on his promises to eradicate corruption from the state's administrative services.



Hariri, during an economic conference, previously promised to increase internet speeds 20 times over.



Hariri called on the delegation to provide job opportunities to the Lebanese and give them priority when it comes to hiring practices.



Hariri concluded his speech by stressing the need to maintain tolerance and stability in Lebanon, despite the sectarian strife raging across the region.

...