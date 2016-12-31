Police officer foils armed bank robbery in suburbs

An armed bank robbery attempt was foiled Friday by a passing policeman in Beirut's southern suburbs, in the latest raid of a financial institution in Lebanon. One bank robber was shot dead by police while an accomplice was injured. The two armed thieves attempted to steal over LL30 million ($20,000) from Creditbank on Hadi Nasrallah Boulevard in Haret Hreik before being stopped by an Internal Security Forces corporal, an ISF source told The Daily Star.



Friday's robbery attempt is the latest in a string of similar raids involving Banks in different Beirut suburbs.



Dismissing suspicions that a single criminal network was behind all the recent bank robberies, the ISF source said that suspects from Friday's raid now in police custody belong to a different criminal network.

...