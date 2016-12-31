Exceptional security measures for New Year’s Eve

The following security developments took place all around Lebanon Friday: Machnouk calls for cooperation with security measures on New Year's Ever Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Friday called on the public to cooperate with intensified security measures nationwide during New Year's Eve.



The Lebanese Army said in a statement Friday that its units would carry out strict security procedures over the weekend to guarantee safety at gatherings and also at religious sites.



Bomb victim dies of woundsr A man critically wounded in a bombing in the Bekaa Valley earlier this week succumbed to his wounds and died.



Lebanese army arrest three in suspected extremist sleeper-cellr The Lebanese Army arrested three people suspected of forming a militant cell in the northern city of Tripoli, state media reported.



Seven charged with extremist linksr A judge Friday pressed charges against seven suspects, two of whom are currently in custody, for belonging to an extremist group and conducting acts of terror in Lebanon.



A police unit reportedly retrieved the stolen money from the suspect's home in Beirut's Zarif area.

