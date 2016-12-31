Lebanese Army averts mass holiday attack

The Lebanese Army reportedly arrested members of a sleeper-cell in north Lebanon that had been planning a shootout and a suicide attack on gatherings during the holiday season with.



The report comes a day after state media said that the army busted a three-member terror cell in Tripoli.



The five suspects, including four Lebanese and a Palestinian, allegedly admitted to having links with Mawlawi, who provides them with instructions.



Mawlawi is believed to have been hiding in Ain al-Hilweh since he fled the northern city of Tripoli when the army launched a security crackdown on Islamist militants in 2014 .

