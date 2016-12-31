Senior Lebanese security chief hopes 2017 would see end to missing soldiers' case

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim Saturday said he hoped the new year would bring an end to the case of the 2014 abducted Lebanese soldiers, announcing that a new mediator was involved.



Ibrahim had said on several occasions that the Lebanese government was searching for a "serious" mediator to help secure the release of the nine soldiers being held hostage by Daesh (ISIS).



Four unidentified bodies found in an area near the Lebanese border that was recaptured from Daesh (ISIS) by the Syrian military were thought to belong to the servicemen.

...