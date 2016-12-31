Lebanon police arrest suspected bank robber

Police detained Friday a man suspected of taking part in several recent bank robberies targeting different branches across Lebanon.



The suspect allegedly confessed to taking part in Mansourieh's Credit Libanais robbery last month.



Friday's robbery attempt attempt was the latest in a string of similar heists involving Banks in different Beirut suburbs.



Dismissing suspicions that a single criminal network was behind all the recent bank robberies, an ISF source told The Daily Star Friday that suspects from Friday's raid, now in police custody, belong to a different criminal network.

...