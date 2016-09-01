Politicians deadlocked as trash piles up again

The Metn trash crisis appears set to deepen, with no solutions arising from a Wednesday parliamentary committee meeting dedicated to resolving Lebanon's garbage woes.



MP Hagop Pakradounian walked out of the Finance and Budget Subcommittee meeting before it finished.



Subcommittee head MP Ibrahim Kanaan gave a routine statement following the session, telling reporters that the trash would be taken off the streets.



Pakradounian added that the area has already had to put up with pollution from the old mountain of trash, with sewage spilling into the sea and affecting local plant life for some time.



Education Minister Elias Bou Saab, Agriculture Minister Akram Chehayeb, Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel, and a number of Metn lawmakers were also present at the meeting.



Following the protests, the Burj Hammoud municipality closed the adjacent temporary dump site used to store trash from Metn and some parts of Beirut until construction of the sanitary landfill resumes.



Trash soon began accumulating in the streets of Metn.

